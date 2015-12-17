(Adds police confirmation, prosecutors charges, changes
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 17 Brazilian prosecutors on
Thursday charged 12 people with a bribery scheme involving Dutch
firm SBM Offshore NV, the world's top leaser of oil
production ships, and state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
.
Police said they had four arrest orders as part of the
scheme, dubbed "Operation Black Blood," though two of them
involved suspects already in jail in the southern city of
Curitiba, the epicenter of a broader investigation into price
fixing and bribery on Petrobras contracts with engineering
firms.
Former Petrobras executives Pedro Barusco, Jorge Zelada and
Renato Duque were charged with corruption along with former SBM
sales agents Julio Faerman and Luis Eduardo Campos Barbosa da
Silva, according to a statement from federal prosecutors.
Anthony Mace and Didier Keller, both former SBM chief
executive officers, were charged with racketeering and
corruption as was Robert Zubiate, former senior vice president.
Earlier on Thursday, police carried out raids and arrests in
"Operation Black Blood" in Rio de Janeiro, Angra dos Reis and
Curitiba, police said.
The alleged bribery in the SBM probe in Brazil predates the
better-known "Operation Car Wash," which is focused on graft
involving engineering firms and Petrobras between 2003 and 2014.
Between 1998 and 2012, there were "undue payments" in
Switzerland of at least $46 million relating to contracts for
floating oil production, storage and offloading ships,
prosecutors said.
They said Duque, who is currently in jail on corruption
charges in Curitiba, asked SBM sales agents for $300 million for
the ruling Workers' Party to fund its 2010 election campaign.
An SBM representative in Brazil said none of the company's
offices in Brazil had been raided. Petrobras did not immediately
respond to request for comment.
SBM, which supplies and operates floating production,
storage and offloading vessels, is negotiating a leniency
agreement with the Brazilian government, sources have told
Reuters.
The company settled with Dutch authorities in November 2014
for a record $240 million, ending a more than two-year inquiry
into improper payments to government officials in Angola, Brazil
and Equatorial Guinea by sales agents between 2007 and 2011.
Dutch prosecutors said they received information from
Brazilian authorities that SBM Offshore's Brazilian sales passed
on some of their commissions to Brazilian government officials
via offshore entities.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional reporting by
Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Silvio Cascione in Brasilia, and
Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Caroline Stauffer
in Sao Paulo ; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)