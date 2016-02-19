SAO PAULO Feb 19 Shareholders of Sete Brasil
Participações SA may file for bankruptcy protection if Brazilian
state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the rig
builder's sole client, fails to present a final long-term lease
contract in a week's time, two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Friday.
Petrobras, as the oil company is known, asked for
seven days to deliver a proposal to rent Sete Brasil's rigs,
shareholders were told at a meeting that took place earlier in
the day, said the sources, who asked for anonymity to speak
freely about the issue.
The message was delivered by Sete Brasil Chief Executive
Officer Luiz Carneiro to shareholders, the sources said, adding
that it contained no specific proposals. Shareholders in Sete
Brasil, including pension fund Previ and Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, want to put the ailing Brazilian rig builder into
creditor protection to force Petrobras to sign a long-term rig
leasing contract.
