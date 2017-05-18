European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining stocks
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
SAO PAULO May 18 Brazil's Supreme Court has approved an investigation of President Michel Temer after he was purportedly taped agreeing to bribe a powerful witness in a sprawling anti-graft investigation, Globo TV reported on Thursday without citing a source.
Temer has denied the allegation that he condoned paying a bribe and is expected to make a public statement about the allegations later in the day.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Christian Plumb Editing by W Simon)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 The investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES is not considering selling a 21 percent stake in meatpacker JBS SA, whose controlling shareholder remains ensnared in a corruption scandal and a mudslinging with the country's president.