European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining stocks
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
SAO PAULO May 18 Brazil's prosecutor general said Thursday the latest phase of a corruption probe, based on evidence from individuals tied to the holding company of meatpacker JBS SA, showed that the investigation has not discouraged a graft scheme at the highest levels of power, according to a statement from his office. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
* GIMV ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT NO LONGER DETAINED SHARES IN GREENYARD. AS A RESULT, GREENYARD’S FREE FLOAT INCREASES MATERIALLY TO 38,5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)