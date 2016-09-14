SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazilian prosecutors on Wednesday denounced former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the 'general' in command of a vast corruption scheme at state oil company Petrobras aimed at keeping his leftist Workers Party in power.

Public Prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol told a news conference that the Petrobras scheme caused an estimated 42 billion real ($12.6 billion) in losses. Lula's lawyers said in a statement that he strongly denied the allegations and would fight the charges. ($1 = 3.3405 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)