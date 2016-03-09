By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA, March 9
BRASILIA, March 9 An investigation into a
massive corruption scheme centered on Brazilian state oil
company Petrobras enjoys overwhelming public support but concern
is growing that prosecutors may be over-reaching as they pursue
politicians and executives.
The high-profile detention for questioning last week of
former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva drew criticism from
the government and federal judges, reigniting debate over the
methods used in "Operation Car Wash".
Critics say prosecutors trying to unravel the vast network
of bribery and political kickbacks and Judge Sergio Moro, who
presides over the case, are unfairly leaking evidence to the
media and have left defendants in prison for months without
charges as part of a strategy to win plea bargain deals.
Those allegations have intensified in the last few days.
"The detention of Lula has put a lot of stress on the whole
investigation," said Rafael Mafei, a law professor at the
University of Sao Paulo. "It was a very public incident
broadcast live on television and involved an ex-president."
Mafei said Moro's methods test the limits of the law but are
warranted by the scale of the graft scheme, a situation he
compared to Colombia's war on drug cartels in the 1990s.
"Many Brazilians believe that our existing legal system is
poorly equipped to handle such massive illegality that is larger
than the justice system itself," he said.
Crucially, Moro's tactics have won the backing of higher
courts in dealing with Brazil's biggest ever corruption scandal,
in which a cartel of builders overcharged Petrobras for
contracts, paying bribes to company directors and kickbacks to
politicians.
Prosecutors have struck more than a dozen plea bargain deals
and none of them have been denied by the Supreme Court, which
has to approve testimony before it can be accepted as evidence.
While some Supreme Court justices questioned the way police
arrived unannounced to pick up Lula, they publicly backed the
investigation.
Moro has used questioning in custody and lengthy pre-trial
detentions to garner information leading to dozens of arrests
and the recovery of billions of dollars in bribes and political
kickbacks.
Backed by an elite police unit in commando gear, officers
arrived at Lula's Sao Paulo apartment last Friday at dawn and
took the 70-year-old into custody for over three hours of
questioning on suspicion he took bribes paid by engineering
firms with graft money.
Lula's lawyer said the measure was based on scant evidence
and illegal because the former union leader should have been
served a subpoena asking him to make a statement before a
warrant was issued to bring him in.
"They arrived by surprise with a disproportionate show of
force, intent on making a public spectacle of his detention,"
his lawyer, Cristiano Martins, told Reuters. "You cannot resort
to illegal methods under the pretext of fighting corruption,
just by saying the ends justify the means."
COURTS BACK UP PROSECUTORS
Lula, popular leftist leader who was president from 2003 to
2010, went straight to the headquarters of the ruling Workers'
Party after his questioning and rallied his followers to take to
the streets to defend him.
His protégé President Dilma Rousseff, fighting to survive
the scandal amid a severe recession, said Lula's detention was
"unnecessary" because he would have answered questions
voluntarily.
The Workers' Party said the move was aimed at destroying
Lula's legacy as defender of the poor so he cannot run again for
president in 2018.
Federal prosecutors insist that they will push ahead with
the probe regardless of the consequences.
"The storm will pass. Our only concern is that our
investigations not be used politically by one side or the
other," said a senior official in the federal prosecutor's
office, known as the PGR.
Prosecutors are confident the Supreme Court will accept a
plea bargain testimony of Workers' Party senator Delcidio do
Amaral, reports of which sent shockwaves through Brazil's
political establishment last week.
According to the IstoE news magazine, which had access to
the document, Amaral accused Rousseff of trying to interfere in
the Petrobras investigation, an impeachable offense, and said
her 2014 re-election campaign was funded by graft money.
ODEBRECHT PUT AWAY
Lawyers for Marcelo Odebrecht, former CEO of Latin America's
largest engineering group, criticized judicial overreach in
arguing for his release after six months of pre-trial detention,
but Brazil's second-highest court voted against the appeal.
Odebrecht was sentenced on Tuesday to 19 years in prison for
bribery, money laundering and organized crime.
Prosecutors hope the stiff sentence will lead one of
Brazil's richest men to seek a plea bargain.
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled convicted criminals
should start their prison sentence as soon as it is confirmed by
the circuit court and not after a lengthy appeals process.
The decision will reinforce Moro's strategy, Mafei said.
The Supreme Court ruling prompted Workers' Party lawmaker
Wadih Damous to proposed a bill banning plea bargains by anyone
in jail.
"Anyone behind bars will do anything to get out, even lie,"
the congressman said.
Damous echoed Rousseff's criticism of frequent leaks of plea
bargain testimony to Brazilian media before courts rule on
whether the evidence is valid.
"Every time a defendant's plea bargain is leaked, it becomes
truth the very next day," he said.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Kieran
Murray)