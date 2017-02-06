SAO PAULO Feb 6 Federal prosecutors asked a
court on Monday to re-impose preventive measures against two key
suspects in a corruption probe dubbed Operation Greenfield,
which is investigating fraud at state-run companies' pension
funds.
According to the prosecutors' statement, defendants Joesley
Batista, from the family that controls meatpacker JBS SA
, and José Carlos Grubisich Filho, chief executive of
pulp producer Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, breached an agreement
that had been signed with the prosecutors related the
investigation.
Asking the court to recognize that the defendants "violated
principles of good faith" contained in the agreement, the
prosecutors petitioned a judge to block assets worth as much as
3.8 billion reais ($1.22 billion) belonging to the investigated
parties.
The sum, said the prosecutors, would serve as "a guarantee"
to compensate losses allegedly caused by the defendants in their
business dealings with state-run companies' pension funds, as
well as state-bank Caixa Econômica Federal and the FGTS
workers' severance fund.
The probe of the pension funds is one in a string of
corruption investigations into the vast overlap of Brazilian
business and politics.
J&F, the Batista family holding company that controls both
JBS and Eldorado, did not have an immediate comment.
($1 = 3.1150 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bill Rigby)