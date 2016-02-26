(Adds quote from prosecutor, background)
SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazilian police said they
launched a probe into bribes and overbilling in two large
railway contracts, serving search and seizure warrants on Friday
in six states and the capital Brasilia.
Prosecutors said the operation was based on testimony from
plea and leniency deals with construction firm Camargo Correa SA
in an ongoing corruption probe into price fixing and political
kickbacks at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Police said in the state of Goias alone, the embezzlement of
630 million reais ($160 million) had been detected for segments
under construction for the North-South Railway, a long-delayed
project that would ease shipments of corn and soybeans.
They are also investigating the so-called Fiol, tracks that
would connect the landlocked state of Tocantins to the coast of
Bahia.
Camargo Correa confessed to bribing the former president of
state-run Valec, which was responsible for building the
railways, as part of a settlement with prosecutors last year in
which it agreed to pay more than 800 million reais ($201.5
million) in fines and indemnities.
Dozens of executives from Brazil's largest engineering firms
have been jailed for allegedly colluding to overcharge Petrobras
, as the oil company is known, and using the proceeds
to bribe Petrobras executives and politicians, mostly in
President Dilma Rousseff's coalition.
The local companies being investigated for bribes related to
the railway contracts are also accused of price-fixing and
corruption in the Petrobras scandal.
"According to Camargo Correa, there was a cartel, there
wasn't a competition for the contracts," said prosecutor Helio
Telho at a press conference in Goias state.
The Petrobras investigation has emboldened prosecutors who
are ruthlessly cracking down on corruption. On Thursday, police
raided the headquarters of one of Brazil's largest steelmakers
Gerdau SA in an investigation over suspected tax
evasion know as "Operation Zealots".
Other large infrastructure projects, including a plan to
divert water from the Sao Francisco river to the drought-prone
Northeast, are also being investigated.
The North-South railway, a 1,550-kilometer (963-mile)set of
tracks stretching from the interior state of Goias to the
coastal state of Maranhão, was started in the 1980s and still
isn't entirely operational. The railways would lessen freight
costs of agricultural shipments to new ports if completed.
($1 = 3.97)
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, Anthony Boadle and Caroline
Stauffer; Writing by Reese Ewing and Caroline Stauffer; editing
by John Stonestreet and W Simon)