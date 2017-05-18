BRASILIA May 18 Brazil's central bank said on Thursday there is no way its interest rate decisions could be leaked to anyone before they are officially announced.

In a statement, the bank responded to local media reports that President Michel Temer had tipped off the chairman of meatpacking giant JBS SA about a rate decision - one of several accusations leveled in blockbuster plea bargain testimony revealed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto)