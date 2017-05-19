SAO PAULO May 19 Brazil's securities watchdog
CVM has launched an investigation into JBS SA, the
meatpacking company involved in a corruption probe that
implicated Brazil's president and rattled its financial markets
this week, according to the CVM website.
CVM did not specify the exact nature of its investigations
into the world's largest meat processor in the notice posted
online on Thursday.
But the news followed reports that controlling shareholders
had sold JBS stock and bought dollars, as Chairman Joesley
Batista and six other executives engaged in plea-bargain talks
that affected the value of JBS shares and the Brazilian real.
Reuters reported on Thursday that controlling shareholders
sold 329 million reais worth of shares in April, after top JBS
executives had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal
with prosecutors probing numerous corruption scandals in Latin
America's biggest country.
Audio recordings, provided by Batista to police and publicly
disclosed this week, implicated President Michel Temer in one of
a string of corruption scandals that has engulfed vast swaths of
Brazil’s political class and business elites for more than three
years.
Additional JBS testimony disclosed on Friday accused Temer
and former Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma
Rousseff of accepting bribes. All three have denied wrongdoing.
Temer, a conservative, was sworn into office in September
last year following the ouster of leftist Rousseff.
Brazil's Valor Economico newspaper reported on Thursday that
CVM was investigating the currency and stock trades at JBS after
it learned that the Batista companies had reportedly acquired
over $1 billion in currency markets just before the plea news
broke, sending the dollar surging against the real.
CVM regulators had previously launched four other probes
into the JBS -- in early May, late March and February. JBS did
not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment into the
CVM probes.
