SAO PAULO May 30 Brazil's Transparency Minister Fabiano Silveira quit on Monday, hours after he was accused of trying to derail a sprawling corruption probe before taking office earlier this month.

Silveira, the man tasked with fighting corruption, tendered his resignation to interim President Michel Temer, the presidential palace said in a statement. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)