By Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Dec 2 The speaker of the lower house
of Brazil's Congress opened impeachment proceedings against
President Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday, deepening a political
crisis as the economy nosedives.
Opposition parties filed a request to impeach Rousseff in
September, accusing the unpopular president of violating
Brazil's fiscal laws and manipulating government finances to
help her re-election last year.
Lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha said he had agreed to open
proceedings. A special committee with members from all parties
will decide on the merits of the request, which then needs
two-thirds, or 342, of the votes of the chamber to suspend the
president pending a 90-day trial by the Senate.
Brazil's political establishment is already close to
paralysis due to an investigation into a massive graft scandal
at state-run oil company Petrobras that has
heightened political tensions and created gridlock in Brasilia.
The $1.5 trillion economy, the largest in Latin America, is
also expected to contract steeply this year and next in what
could become Brazil's longest recession since the Great
Depression of the 1930s.
In a televised address to the nation, Rousseff expressed her
"outrage" at Cunha's decision and said there was not a grain of
evidence or suspicion of any wrongdoings by her.
"I do not have any accounts abroad," she said, in a dig at
Cunha who is under investigation for graft and having bank
accounts in Switzerland.
Rousseff, the most unpopular Brazilian president in a
generation, has faced mounting calls for her resignation for
running the once-booming Brazilian economy to a standstill.
Recent opinion polls show that most Brazilians would like to see
her impeached.
In Rio de Janeiro's upmarket neighborhood of Copacabana,
residents reacted with disdain to Rousseff's comments, banging
pots and pans in an effort to drown out her televised address.
"This will be a sort of plebiscite in the country," said
Senator Jose Serra, of the main opposition PSDB party.
Although Rousseff is not under investigation in the
Petrobras scandal, much of the corruption happened when she was
chairman of the board and her opponents say she should be held
accountable.
Dozens of politicians, including Cunha, have been implicated
in Brazil's biggest ever corruption investigation into a
price-fixing and political kickback scheme at the state oil
company.
Cunha, from the centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement Party
(PMDB), a fractious partner in the governing coalition, is
himself fighting for political survival in the face of calls for
his dismissal for taking bribes.
But his power to start impeachment proceedings has given him
a trump card against Rousseff and the governing coalition, which
is splintering under the weight of the recession and Petrobras
scandal.
The Eurasia political risk consultancy said pro-impeachment
forces do not have the two-thirds votes in Congress to oust
Rousseff, and gives her a 60 percent chance of serving out her
term. But some analysts believe the president is vulnerable.
"The chances of her opponents impeaching Rousseff are pretty
good because she has lost a lot of allies," said David
Fleischer, politics professor emeritus at the University of
Brasilia.
Unemployment and high inflation are expected to worsen in
the first half of next year as Brazil's recession deepens, which
will create popular pressure and even street demonstrations to
push Congress to impeach Rousseff, he said.
Government officials worry that plea bargain evidence from
defendants in the Petrobras scandal could implicate Rousseff and
ultimately fuel the case for impeachment.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Ramil in Sao Paulo and Paulo
Prada in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Frances Kerry and Tom Brown)