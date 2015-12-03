BRASILIA Dec 3 Impeachment proceedings in
Brazil may worsen short-term growth prospects and postpone the
approval of austerity measures, a senior Moody's analyst said on
Thursday, underscoring the economic costs of a mounting
political crisis.
Anne Van Praagh, a managing director with the sovereign
group at Moody's, said in an emailed statement that the decision
to open impeachment proceedings on Wednesday will "complicate an
already challenging political environment."
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by
Brad Haynes)