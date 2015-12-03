BRASILIA Dec 3 Impeachment proceedings in Brazil may worsen short-term growth prospects and postpone the approval of austerity measures, a senior Moody's analyst said on Thursday, underscoring the economic costs of a mounting political crisis.

Anne Van Praagh, a managing director with the sovereign group at Moody's, said in an emailed statement that the decision to open impeachment proceedings on Wednesday will "complicate an already challenging political environment." (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by Brad Haynes)