RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 17 Brazilian federal
prosecutors on Thursday charged 12 people related to alleged
bribery involving Dutch firm SBM Offshore NV, the world's top
oil production ship leaser, and state oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
Former Petrobras executives Pedro Barusco, Jorge Zelada and
Renato Duque, and SBM executives Robert Zubiate, Didier Keller
and Tony Mace were charged, as were former SBM sales agents
Julio Faerman and Luis Eduardo Campos Barbosa da Silva,
according to a statement from prosecutors.
