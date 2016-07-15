SAO PAULO, July 15 Brazil's federal prosecutors
said they signed a leniency deal on Friday with Netherlands
shipleasing firm SBM Offshore NV aimed at obtaining
more evidence in the South American country's widest-ever
corruption probe.
SBM, which has been accused of paying bribes to executives
of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
from 1996 to 2012, will be immune to new lawsuits
concerning the case, federal prosecutors office for Parana
state, which is conducting the probe, said in a statement.
Under the agreement, SBM will pay a $163 million fine, of
which Petrobras, as the oil company is known, will receive
$149.2 million, prosecutors said.
SBM will be allowed to bid for new Petrobras contracts. Some
of its current contracts with Petrobras will be reduced, by a
total of $179 million, the statement said.
The leniency deal also involves the federal transparency
ministry.
Part of the fine will fund government enforcement agencies
to prevent new corruption cases, the statement said.
