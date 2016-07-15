(Adds Petrobras securities filing)
SAO PAULO, July 15 Brazil's federal prosecutors
and state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said
they signed a leniency deal on Friday with Netherlands
shipleasing firm SBM Offshore NV aimed at obtaining
more evidence in the South American country's widest-ever
corruption probe.
SBM, which has been accused of paying bribes to executives
of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
from 1996 to 2012, will be immune to new lawsuits
concerning the case, the federal prosecutors' office for Parana
state, which is conducting the probe, said in a statement.
Under the agreement, Petrobras, as the oil company is known,
will receive $328.2 million in compensation from SBM, including
part of a fine to the government and discounts in current
contract payments, the company said in a securities filing on
Friday.
SBM will pay a $163 million fine, of which Petrobras will
receive $149.2 million. SBM's current contracts with Petrobras
will be reduced by a total of $179 million, the statement said.
SBM will be allowed to bid for new Petrobras contracts.
The remainder of the fine, $13.6 million, will be used by
government enforcement agencies to prevent corruption, the
federal prosecutors' office said. The leniency deal also
involves the federal transparency ministry.
