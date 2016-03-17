(Adds details on Swiss investigations, background)
ZURICH, March 17 Swiss authorities will return
$70 million more from funds frozen during investigations into
allegations of corruption at Brazilian state oil group Petrobras
, Attorney General Michael Lauber's office said on
Thursday.
The money - on top of another $120 million released a year
ago - will go back to people in Brazil who suffered losses
during the scandal, the statement added, without going into
further details.
Allegations of bribes and political kickbacks linked to
Petrobas have triggered protests across Brazil and fuelled anger
against President Dilma Rousseff and members of her inner
circle.
Swiss federal prosecutors say they have received reports of
around 340 suspicious banking relations, opened around 60
enquiries and frozen around $800 million since 2014.
Lauber met Brazilian counterpart Rodrigo Janot in Bern on
Thursday to help plan joint investigations, the Swiss
prosecutor's office said.
Swiss authorities have requested documents relating to more
than 1,000 banking accounts from more than 40 banking
institutions, Lauber's office said.
The owners of the Swiss accounts are "senior executives of
Petrobras and of its suppliers, financial intermediaries,
Brazilian politicians and directly or indirectly Brazilian or
other foreign companies", the office added.
