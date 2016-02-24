(Adds statement from Brazilian prosecutors, Sao Paulo in
dateline)
ZURICH/SAO PAULO Feb 24 Swiss authorities have
arrested a Brazilian citizen linked to a criminal investigation
into suspected bribes paid to former directors at Brazil's
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Swiss federal
prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Brazilian prosecutors said the Swiss had arrested Fernando
Migliaccio da Silva, an executive with engineering group
Odebrecht SA, one of the largest companies at the center of a
price fixing and political kickback scandal.
The arrest could provide more evidence against Latin
America's largest engineering firm and its former chief
executive Marcelo Odebrecht, who is standing trial for
corruption and money laundering in Brazil.
"The person concerned was arrested after entering
Switzerland for a short period in order to close a bank account
and move the assets in the account abroad," a spokesman for the
Office of the Swiss Attorney General (OAG) said in an emailed
statement, adding the suspect had been placed in custody.
"The court based its decision on the strong suspicion that
the person arrested was involved in the payment of bribes to
former Petrobras directors."
Brazilian prosecutors said the Swiss had acted alone, though
the investigation in Brazil had pointed to Migliaccio as one of
Marcelo Odebrecht's subordinates in charge of distributing
bribes into offshore accounts. They said Migliaccio moved abroad
in June, after Marcelo Odebrecht was arrested in Brazil.
The Swiss attorney general's office said in July it had
widened a corruption investigation into Petrobras, as
the oil company is known, to include Odebrecht SA, and its
subsidiaries.
Brazilian police launched the 23rd phase in their
two-year-old investigation on Monday, ordering the arrest of the
architect of President Dilma Rousseff's 2010 and 2014 campaigns
and his wife.
They also said they had obtained more evidence against
Marcelo Odebrecht, including that the company had bribed foreign
officials in Argentina and Peru. Odebrecht has declined to
comment on the latest phase of the investigation, saying it has
not had access to the terms of the inquiry.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Zurich and Caroline Stauffer
in Sao Paulo; Editing by Michael Shields and W Simon)