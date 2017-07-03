FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Brazil president Temer says corruption charge against him 'weak'
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2017 / 10:19 PM / a day ago

Brazil president Temer says corruption charge against him 'weak'

1 Min Read

Brazilian President Michel Temer speaks during press statement, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 27, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday he is confident Congress will support him and vote to block a corruption charge levelled against him by prosecutor-general Rodrigo Janot.

In a radio interview, Temer said he has enough votes to quash the charge that he took bribes from executives at the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA (JBSS3.SA). "The charge is weak and inconsistent", he said. Janot said over the weekend there is ample proof of wrongdoing by Temer.

Under Brazilian law, two-thirds of the lower house of Congress must vote to approve any criminal charge against a sitting president, who could then only be tried by the Supreme Court.

Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Brad Brooks; editing by Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.