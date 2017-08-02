FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer wins enough votes to block corruption charge
August 2, 2017 / 11:29 PM / in 19 hours

Brazil's Temer wins enough votes to block corruption charge

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives to a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 27, 2017.Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer won enough votes in the lower house of Congress on Wednesday to block a corruption charge against him for allegedly taking bribes that could have led to his trial by the Supreme Court.

In the Wednesday night vote, 488 deputies were present, and Temer won enough ballots to keep the opposition from gaining the two-thirds ballots required to move the corruption case forward to the Supreme Court, saving him from a possible suspension from office pending a 180-day trial.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Ricardo Brito, Maria Carolina Marcello and Lisandra Paraguassú; Editing by Sandra Maler

