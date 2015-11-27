SAO PAULO Nov 27 Engineering group Andrade
Gutierrez has agreed with Brazil's prosecutor-general and other
investigators to confess to paying bribes for contracts relating
to the World Cup and state-run companies Petrobras
and Eletrobras, according to a report Friday by
newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.
Andrade Gutierrez agreed to pay a fine of 1 billion reais
($270 million) as part of an agreement covering the company and
its executives, the paper said, without giving details on how it
obtained the information.
Andrade Gutierrez declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 3.75 Brazilian reais)
