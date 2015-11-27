(Adds Andrade Gutierrez Chief Executive Plea deal)
By Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO Nov 27 One of Brazil's largest
builders, Andrade Gutierrez, will confess to paying bribes for
2014 FIFA World Cup contracts and business with state-run
companies Petrobras and Eletrobras, a
newspaper report said on Friday.
Andrade Gutierrez agreed with Brazil's prosecutor-general
and other investigators to pay a fine of 1 billion reais ($270
million) in leniency and plea deals covering the company and its
executives, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said. The paper did
not say how it obtained the information.
A source with knowledge of the talks said Andrade
Gutierrez's Chief Executive Otávio Marques de Azevedo was
negotiating a plea deal with federal prosecutors but did not say
what he might reveal in exchange for a reduced sentence.
Brazil's biggest corruption investigation ever has seen some
of the country's most powerful politicians and businessmen
jailed over the past two years, but shed little light so far on
the soaring costs of a dozen World Cup stadiums.
Federal prosecutors in the southern city of Curitiba have
signed leniency deals with four companies, without disclosing
their names. Brazil's comptroller general (CGU) and anti-trust
regulator CADE are also negotiating leniency deals with firms.
A CGU spokesman said Andrade Gutierrez was one of seven
engineering firm negotiating a deal to avoid being blacklisted
from future government contracts, but that no agreement had been
reached yet.
Andrade Gutierrez, which declined to comment, built the
Amazonia Arena in Manaus and worked on the reform of World Cup
venues in Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre and the capital Brasilia.
The cost of those construction projects jumped from 2.5
billion reais in early estimates to a final outlay of 3.4
billion reais, according to Contas Abertas, a group that
monitors public spending.
Cost overruns and opaque decision-making in the run-up to
last year's World Cup triggered an unprecedented wave of public
protests in 2013, just before a team of investigators uncovered
evidence of a vast price-fixing and political kickback scheme
surrounding the oil company known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
The probe has since exposed signs of bribery on a massive
hydroelectric dam and a nuclear plant run by electric utility
Eletrobras, or Centrais Eletrais Brasileiras SA, and seen the
jailing of dozens of executives and lawmakers.
Azevedo was arrested in June, and charged with corruption in
July.
Federal prosecutors declined to comment on the report and
police did not respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 3.75 Brazilian reais)
