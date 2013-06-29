(Updates with ALL response in fifth paragraph)
SAO PAULO, June 28 Brazil's biggest sugar and
ethanol producer, Cosan SA Industria e Comercio, said
on Friday that logistics firm ALL America Latina Logistica SA
was not completing sugar shipping contracts because
it has prioritized grains shipments.
Brazil has largely relied on trucks to move a record soy and
corn crop to its ports and has been criticized abroad for slow
shipments. The world's top sugar producer started its cane
harvest last month and sugar exports are picking up.
"Our business is focused on railways, and now we're having
to use trucks," Julio Fontana, Cosan's head of infrastructure,
told Reuters on the sidelines of Brazil's Ethanol Conference.
He said ALL had focused on grains shipments last season to
the detriment of sugar and the trend has intensified this year.
ALL responded that it gives no priority to one kind of cargo
over another. But the company acknowledged in a press statement
that it had not been able to transport everything it committed
to under contracts, due to delays in the expansion of rail lines
and port capacity.
Brazil exported a record 7.9 million tonnes of soybeans in
May, though shipments have since slowed as ports make way for
sugar and a second corn crop that is now being harvested.
Brazil's main trucking union has called a national strike
for 72 hours starting Monday.
Argentina revoked two train concessions owned by ALL earlier
this month, accusing it of missing investment targets.
(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)