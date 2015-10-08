(Adds opposition lawmaker comments and ruling details)
BRASILIA Oct 7 Brazil's Federal Accounts Court
on Wednesday ruled President Dilma Rousseff doctored the budget
and urged Congress to reject the government accounts from last
year, paving the way for a potential impeachment against the
embattled leader.
In a unanimous vote the court, known as TCU, ruled that
Rousseff manipulated the budget to cover a widening fiscal
deficit last year. It is the first time the court rejected the
accounts of a head of state in nearly 80 years.
Although the ruling is not legally binding it could be used
by the opposition to build a case for Rousseff's impeachment in
a Congress increasingly hostile to the unpopular leftist leader.
Congress has the final word on Rousseff's accounts.
Opposition lawmakers at the court clapped and hugged each
other after the ruling, saying the decision was the beginning of
the end for the Rousseff administration.
"The Rousseff administration is over. This decision buries
this administration once and for all," Rubens Bueno, a lawmaker
with the opposition PPS party.
Earlier on Wednesday the TCU rejected the government's
attempt to delay the ruling with a request to remove the judge
leading the case for publicly revealing he intended to vote
against Rousseff.
In its decision, the court said Rousseff breached the fiscal
responsibility law to improve fiscal results and keep up with
social spending ahead of the 2014 presidential vote, which
Rousseff won by a tight margin.
Rousseff's administration has acknowledged the delay because
of lack of cash at the time, but denies any irregularities. The
government started to repay those arrears this year and last
week issued a decree that forbids any future delays.
Attorney General Luis Adams said he will appeal the court
decision with the Supreme Court.
"The game is not over yet," he told reporters after the
ruling.
