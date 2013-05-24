SAO PAULO May 24 CPFL Energias Renováveis SA,
the alternative energy unit of Brazilian utility CPFL Energia SA
, revived plans for an initial public offering, seven
months after scrapping them on concern of growing government
meddling in the electricity sector.
The Sao Paulo-based company said late on Thursday it asked
regulators to consider the plan, which would include a primary
and secondary offering of shares, according to a securities
filing. The plan still depends on "market conditions," the
filing said.
The company had scrapped the IPO in October, citing the
global economic downturn and the federal government's decision
to aggressively reduce energy rates when it renews utility
contracts for power transmission and distribution companies.
The company did not elaborate on terms of the transaction or
mention the banks it hired to carry out the IPO.