SAO PAULO Aug 13 Brazilian presidential
candidate Eduardo Campos was killed in a plane crash in the
southeastern city of Santos on Wednesday, television news
network GloboNews said, without saying how it obtained the
information.
A source in the Brazilian Socialist Party had previously
told Reuters that Campos was on the Cessna 560XL that crashed.
Campos, 49, is a former governor of northeastern Pernambuco
state who had the support of about 10 percent of voters in
recent polls. He positioned himself as a business-friendly
leftist and was a former ally of President Dilma Rousseff, who
is seeking a second term.
