CANADA STOCKS-TSX makes small gain as railways, banks rise
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for Bombardier Inc, big banks and railway stocks, while BlackBerry Ltd pulled back after a recent rally.
SAO PAULO Jan 19 Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, who is overseeing a graft investigation into dozens of senior politicians, was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state on Thursday, his son said.
"Dear friends, we have just received confirmation that our dad died! Thank you all for your thoughts," Francisco Prehn Zavascki said on his Facebook page. (Reporting by Lais Martins; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for Bombardier Inc, big banks and railway stocks, while BlackBerry Ltd pulled back after a recent rally.
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3451, or 74.34 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, May 29 The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the price of oil steadied in holiday-thinned trading and ahead of the release of data on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent to $49.82 a barrel in subdued trading due to public holidays in China, the United St