RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 As many as 51 people
died on Saturday when a passenger bus drove off a cliff in the
southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, police said.
The bus, en route from the neighboring state of Parana,
swerved off a curve and fell dozens of meters before crashing in
a wooded area. Rescue crews were still trying to rescue
survivors and recover the bodies of the victims late in the day.
Initially, police had reported 32 killed, but later said
recovery crews believed an additional 19 were dead. Police did
not know how many passengers in all were aboard the bus or
whether the driver was one of the victims, but said that at
least six survivors were being treated for injuries.
The bus was about 10 km (6 miles) from its destination in
the city of Joinville when it crashed. Highway and weather
conditions at the time were good, a police spokesman said.
Though no immediate cause for the crash had been determined,
police said it appeared the brakes on the bus failed.
Brazil has some of Latin America's deadliest roads.
Despite nearly a decade of sustained economic growth that
only slowed in recent years, the country has done little to
improve or expand its creaky infrastructure.
The country averages more than 18 highway deaths per 100,000
people per year, compared with only about 10 in high-income
countries, according to a report by the Inter-American
Development Bank.
The tolls in nearby Argentina, Colombia and Chile average
only about 13.
