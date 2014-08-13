(Adds comment from Rousseff, Silva; background on Campos;
updates market prices)
By Gustavo Bonato
SANTOS, Brazil Aug 13 Brazilian presidential
candidate Eduardo Campos was killed in a plane crash on
Wednesday, throwing the October election and local financial
markets into disarray.
A private jet carrying Campos and his entourage crashed in a
residential area in bad weather as it prepared to land in the
coastal city of Santos. The accident killed all seven people on
board, the Sao Paulo state fire department said.
Campos, 49, was running on a business-friendly platform and
was in third place in polls with the support of about 10 percent
of voters. While he was not expected to win the Oct. 5 vote, he
was widely seen as one of Brazil's brightest young political
stars and his death instantly changes the dynamics of the race.
Some analysts said that Campos' death could make it harder
for President Dilma Rousseff to win a second term, especially if
his running mate Marina Silva runs in his place, as allowed by
electoral law.
A renowned environmentalist and former presidential
candidate, Silva is better known nationally than Campos and
could eat into Rousseff's support among leftist and younger
voters. Silva's religious beliefs also make her hugely popular
among evangelical Christian voters, an increasingly important
demographic in Brazil.
Silva's popularity could get an additional boost from an
outpouring of sympathy in the wake of Campos' death.
But a significant surge for Silva could, some observers
speculated, put her ahead of Rousseff's closest challenger,
Senator Aecio Neves, and even knock the pro-business centrist
out of a second-round runoff.
In the hours after the crash, politicians from all sides
expressed grief for a charismatic young former governor who even
opponents privately whispered was likely to become president -
probably not in 2014, but someday.
Rousseff, who is leading the race, announced she would
suspend all campaigning for three days. "Brazil lost a young
leader with an extremely promising future, a man who could reach
the highest offices of the country," she said, her voice
cracking in a nationally televised address.
Neves, the candidate from the Brazilian Social Democracy
Party running in second place, said he was "immensely saddened."
Silva called Campos' death a "tragedy" for all of Brazil as
she broke into tears, but gave no indication of whether she
would step in to run in his place.
Rousseff is ahead in polls with about 36 percent of voter
support. Neves has enjoyed about 20 percent support and was
widely expected to face Rousseff in a runoff on Oct. 26.
Brazilian financial markets initially slumped on the news of
Campos' death and seesawed throughout the day as investors
struggled to grasp what the impact would be on the election.
The Bovespa stock index ended 1.53 percent lower
after falling as much as 2 percent, then rebounding and finally
dropping again in late trade. Brazil's currency
weakened 0.53 percent before bouncing back.
BUSINESS-FRIENDLY LEFTIST
Campos, the leader of the Brazilian Socialist Party and a
former governor of the northeastern state of Pernambuco, was
running as a market-friendly leftist and had strong support from
many banks and industrial groups.
His running mate Silva placed a strong third in the 2010
presidential election, but her pro-environment agenda means that
many in Brazil's powerful agribusiness sector distrust her.
The entry of Silva into the race could increase the odds of
Rousseff facing a runoff, Brown Brothers Harriman said in a note
to clients.
"She is very well known and arguably has a closer electoral
base to (Rousseff)," the bank said in the note.
On Tuesday night, Campos was in Rio de Janeiro for an
interview with Brazil's most-watched nightly news program.
Several pundits praised his performance as confident and
authoritative, and said he might rise in polls as a result.
Campos got his start in politics at the age of 21, when he
helped with the gubernatorial campaign of his late grandfather,
Miguel Arraes, an icon of the pro-democracy campaign against
Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1980s.
While still in his 20s, Campos was Arraes' cabinet chief and
then won a seat in the state legislature.
Campos was also a protege of popular former President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva, Rousseff's predecessor and political
mentor. Campos served as Lula's minister of science and
technology before becoming the governor of Pernambuco in 2006.
Last year, Campos' party left Rousseff's ruling coalition,
saying her government had abandoned the pragmatic policies that
characterized Lula's administration.
Shortly after that, Campos started preparing his own
presidential run.
"Surely he would have had an important role in Brazil's
future. Brazil needs leaders like him, with the ability to
understand the situation and not store up hatred or animosity.
Eduardo was like that," said Fernando Henrique Cardoso, another
former president and a member of Neves' party.
Brazil has a long tradition of candidates losing elections
but coming back to win later, bolstered by higher name
recognition. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the presidency in
2002 after losing three previous races.
Campos is survived by his wife Renata de Andrade Lima Campos
and five children, including a six-month old boy.
(Reporting by Brazil newsroom; Writing by Brian Winter and Todd
Benson; Editing by Kieran Murray)