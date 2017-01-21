SAO PAULO Jan 21 The funeral was being held on
Saturday of a Brazilian Supreme Court justice who died in a
plane crash after overseeing the investigation of politicians
linked to the nation's largest graft scheme.
Justice Teori Zavascki was killed when the small aircraft he
was in came down in heavy rain on Thursday.
Mourners said farewell to the judge at a federal courthouse
in southern Brazil where he worked for many years. He was to be
buried on Saturday evening.
Investigators worked to quickly determine what caused the
crash of the Hawker Beechcraft C90GT twin-prop plane. It plunged
into a bay, just three kilometers (two miles) short of a landing
strip in the colonial tourist town of Paraty in Rio de Janeiro
state.
Four others on board, including the pilot, also died.
The Brazilian Air Force, which oversees crash
investigations, has not released details other than to confirm
it recovered the cockpit voice recorder on Friday.
Federal police and prosecutors are conducting separate
investigations to try to reassure a suspicious public, and
members of their own ranks, that no foul play was involved in
the deaths.
The justice was close to making public what is expected to
be explosive plea bargain testimony from 77 executives of the
Odebrecht construction conglomerate.
The release of that testimony, and the entire investigation,
will now be delayed, as the Supreme Court determines which
justice will now take over the case.
Investigators have said Odebrecht was the company that
gained the most from a vast graft scheme involving billions in
bribes to win contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras
and other government-controlled companies.
Testimony from Odebrecht executives is expected to implicate
upward of 200 politicians and powerful figures from the business
community, greatly expanding an already massive probe and
possibly also implicating the sitting President Michel Temer,
who has denied any wrongdoing.
Zavascki, 68, was travellijg in an aircraft belonging to a
friend, Alberto Filgueiras, 69, a boutique hotelier, who also
died in the crash.
Maira Panas, a 23-year-old personal massage therapist for
Filgueiras, and her mother Maria Panas, 55, were also aboard,
along with the pilot Osmar Rodrigues, 56.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Andrew Bolton)