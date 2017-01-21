(Updates with funeral held, president's comments on
investigation.)
By Brad Brooks
SAO PAULO Jan 21 A Brazilian Supreme Court
justice who had overseen the investigation of politicians linked
to the nation's largest graft scheme was buried on Saturday, two
days after he died in a plane crash.
Justice Teori Zavascki was killed when the small aircraft he
was in crashed in heavy rain on Thursday.
Mourners said farewell to the judge at a federal courthouse
in southern Brazil where he worked for many years. He was buried
in Porto Alegre Saturday evening.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash
of the Hawker Beechcraft C90GT twin-prop plane. It plunged into
a bay, just three kilometers (two miles) short of a landing
strip in the tourist town of Paraty in Rio de Janeiro state.
Four others on board, including the pilot, also died.
The Brazilian Air Force, which is conducting the
investigation, has only confirmed it recovered the cockpit voice
recorder.
Federal police and prosecutors are conducting separate
investigations to reassure a suspicious public that no foul play
was involved.
Zavascki was close to making public what is expected to be
explosive plea bargain testimony from 77 executives of the
Odebrecht construction conglomerate.
The release of that testimony, and the entire investigation,
will now be delayed, as the Supreme Court determines which
justice will take over the case.
Investigators have said Odebrecht was the company that
gained the most from a vast graft scheme involving billions in
bribes to win contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras
and other government-controlled companies.
Testimony from Odebrecht executives is expected to implicate
upward of 200 politicians and powerful figures from the business
community, greatly expanding an already massive probe and
possibly also implicating the sitting president, Michel Temer,
who has denied any wrongdoing.
Temer, who attended the funeral, said before the burial that
he would not nominate a justice to replace Zavascki until the
top court has decided which of the sitting judges would take
over handling the graft probe. That move helps avoid any
accusations that Temer was meddling in a case that has already
ensnared some of his ministers and members of his party.
Zavascki, 68, was traveling in an aircraft belonging to a
friend, Alberto Filgueiras, 69, a boutique hotelier, who also
died in the crash.
Maira Panas, a 23-year-old personal massage therapist for
Filgueiras, and her mother, Maria Panas, 55, were also aboard,
along with the pilot, Osmar Rodrigues, 56.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Andrew Bolton and Leslie
Adler)