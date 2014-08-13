BRIEF-Tenaris reports qtrly earnings per share $0.17
* Estimate that global demand for octg products in 2017 will increase in range of 35-40% with respect to 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Brazilian financial markets sold off on Wednesday after a report that presidential candidate Eduardo Campos of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), who runs third in opinion polls ahead of October elections, was in a plane that crashed in the city of Santos.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index erased early gains and dropped 2.1 percent after a source in Campos' political party said the candidate was on the plane, a Cessna 560XL, that crashed in a residential area of Santos, Brazil.
The real also erased gains and weakened 0.3 percent to 2.2842 per dollar. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Paula Laier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Estimate that global demand for octg products in 2017 will increase in range of 35-40% with respect to 2016
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: