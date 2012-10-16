BRASILIA Oct 15 A Brazilian federal court on
Monday upheld the conviction of two U.S. pilots for their role
in Brazil's second-worst airline disaster, a 2006 midair
collision over the Amazon in which 154 people died.
But it changed a lower court decision that had reduced each
pilot's four-year, four-month prison sentence to community
service in the United States.
The federal court said the pilots must instead serve three
years and one month in the United States under an "open" system
allowed by Brazil law. They do not have to go to prison but have
to report regularly to authorities and stay home at night.
It was unclear how the sentences would be applied in the
United States. A federal court official said compliance was up
to the lower court.
Pilots Joe Lepore and Jan Paladino, whose corporate jet
clipped the wing of a Gol Airlines Boeing 737 that
plummeted 37,000 feet (11,278 meters) into the jungle, were held
for two months after the crash and allowed to return to the
United States.
They were acquitted in absentia last year of all but one of
six charges: failure to observe cockpit warnings that the
transponder and anti-collision system were turned off for nearly
an hour, which meant the Boeing pilots could not see the planes
were on a collision course.
A judge in the state of Mato Grosso, where the accident took
place, originally gave the pilots prison sentences. But they
were commuted to community service to be completed in the United
States.
Relatives of the crash victims protested and Brazilian
prosecutors appealed the sentence reductions, seeking a prison
sentence and suspension of the pilots' licenses to fly.
The pilots have insisted the anti-collision system and
transponder were never turned off. They deny any wrongdoing.
Their defense had sought to overturn the conviction.
The collision snapped off 23 feet (7 meters) of the Boeing
737's left wing, causing it to spiral out of control and break
up before crashing into the Amazon jungle.
The Legacy corporate jet, manufactured by Brazilian aircraft
maker Embraer and operated by Long Island-based
ExcelAire, landed safely with minor damage.
It was Brazil's worst plane disaster until a TAM Airbus A320
overran the runway and crashed at Sao Paulo's Congonhas airport
the following year, killing 199. The two major accidents within
a year triggered efforts to reform Brazil's air traffic control
system, which is overseen by the military.