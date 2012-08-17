Aug 17 (IFR) - Investors holding Banco Cruzeiro do Sul bonds
may have to accept substantial haircuts or take their chances
with a liquidation of the Brazilian mid-tier bank. This is the
stark choice facing bondholders after the local deposit
insurance fund, FGC, unveiled plans to cover capital shortfalls
at Cruzeiro and prepare the bank for a possible sale.
The move has left much of the buyside up in arms, feeling
they are taking the fall for what they see as poor oversight by
the central bank. Cruzeiro is the fourth Brazilian
mid-tier bank to go bankrupt in recent years.
"Clients think they have to pay for the lack of work that
the central bank should have done," noted one US-based trader.
Law firm Bingham McCutchen is trying to organize a critical
mass of investors to contest a tender offer for some US$1.6bn in
outstanding dollar bonds. The tender is conditional on
participation from local and international creditors holding at
least 90% of the principal amount, so Bingham is said to be
trying to get 10%-plus on board to gain some leverage against
the FGC proposal.
While FGC is also offering to pay discounted prices on the
bank's local unsecured obligations that are not guaranteed, some
investors are arguing that international bondholders are bearing
the brunt of the pain -- and that the burden could be shared
more broadly, given that the R$2.45bn in securities issued
abroad is just a small portion of the approximately R$11bn in
liabilities.
"There are deposits, credit lines that banks gave to
Cruzeiro, there are interbank deposits and CDBs (bank deposit
certificates)," said the trader. "There must be other creditors
involved with Cruzeiro, but the FGC is only asking bondholders
to take the hit."
MISREADING THE SIGNS?
Yet with close to 60% of the bank's unsecured debt
obligations in the form of international bonds, it is hardly
surprising that foreign accounts are feeling particularly
exposed. Some analysts wonder if investors have been negligent
by ignoring clear signs that the bank was facing severe problems
-- and misreading how regulators would tackle the fourth
Brazilian bank bankruptcy in recent years.
FGC has revealed that Cruzeiro would have to take a R$3.11bn
write-down after accounting discrepancies were found earlier
this year.
"If anyone had looked at Cruzeiro's balance sheet, they
would have seen there was something wrong," one analyst said. "A
lot of people buying thought it was a Panamericano story, a free
lunch -- and it was not."
Speculation about the fate of Cruzeiro has made for volatile
price action, as many investors bet that the bank would meet a
fate similar to that of Panamericano, where the discovery of
accounting discrepancies sent its paper south in 2010 before BTG
Pactual stepped in to buy a stake the following year.
Yet some analysts think that the size of the write-down at
Cruzeiro -- and the fact that it was less systemically important
than Panamericano -- means that this situation is different. In
the case of Panamericano, then-owner Silvio Santos was willing
to put up collateral to help cover the capital shortfall.
Either way, the situation with Cruzeiro has deepened
scepticism about regulatory oversight in the Brazilian banking
system, and investors are more likely than ever to think twice
before buying into this sector.
"By doing this, the FGC is shutting down the market for
fifth-tier and small banks abroad," noted one LatAm-based
investor. "The myth that the central bank has any oversight over
the Brazilian financial industry is over."
The FGC, which was appointed as the bank's administrator
after the central bank's intervention earlier this year, on
Wednesday unveiled what it was willing to pay for Banco Cruzeiro
do Sul bonds, after hiring HSBC and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch as dealer managers on a tender offer to buy the
securities.
For holders who tender by the early-bird date of August 28,
FGC is offering 61 cents on the dollar for the 2012s, 31 for the
2020s and 56 for the 2013s, 2014s, 2015s and 2016s. Creditors
who don't tender by then, but do so before the expiration date
of September 12, will receive 56, 26 and 51, respectively.
According to one trader, the 2012s dropped about two to
three points on the news; by Thursday the senior bonds were
being offered at around 50, after being bid at 60 earlier in the
week, while the subordinated 2020s were being offered at 26.00.
That investors are offering the bonds well below where FGC
is tendering them shows how little faith they have in a debt
buyback that is conditional upon a 90% participation rate as
well as a "white knight" coming to Cruzeiro's rescue once the
liability management exercise cleans up Cruzeiro's books for a
sale. The FGC has said the tender is contingent upon a firm
offer to purchase control of the bank, with local newspaper
Valor pointing to Itau, BTG Pactual and Bradesco as possible
buyers.
However the difficulties of getting the vast majority of
creditors on board -- and finding a buyer for a bank whose value
has been called into question -- may mean FGC has set the bar
too high. At the tender levels, according to the calculations of
one Sao Paulo-based analyst, holders of senior secured paper
were taking about a 40% haircut, subordinated creditors 70% and
local depositors just 20%. Even then, it is thought that
creditors are better advised to take what they can at this stage
rather than take their chances with liquidation.
During the tender period, FGC is looking to sell a
controlling stake in the bank to an institution that must meet
certain criteria. The bank will subsequently seek a capital
increase.