SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazil is considering a
greater role for state development bank BNDES as the
government works to reverse an investment rate that declined in
2011, the bank's president said on Friday.
"A more active role for the BNDES is under discussion for
this year," Luciano Coutinho told reporters.
He said the objective was to raise investment this year to
more than 20 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). It fell to
19.3 percent of GDP last year from 19.5 percent in 2010.
Brazil's government promised aggressive new stimulus
measures after data showed the economy expanded just 2.7 percent
in 2011 as local industries struggled with soaring costs and an
overvalued currency.
"We're going to do what we can to grow GDP 4 percent this
year," said Coutinho. The finance ministry's official target is
4.5 percent, but economists are projecting, on average, 3.3
percent expansion.
Loan disbursements from the BNDES tumbled 17 percent last
year, the first annual decline since 2008, reflecting the abrupt
domestic slowdown and growing uncertainty about the impact of
the European debt crisis. Coutinho said disbursements could grow
this year if investment picks up.
He also said the government was reworking plans to create a
market for local bonds to fund infrastructure projects.
"The government is favorably inclined toward suggestions
from the private sector," Coutinho said.
Representatives from the banking and infrastructure
sectors, law firms and the BNDES have told government officials
that tax and legal obstacles could trip up the project, Reuters
reported on Thursday.