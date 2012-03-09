SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazil is considering a greater role for state development bank BNDES as the government works to reverse an investment rate that declined in 2011, the bank's president said on Friday.

"A more active role for the BNDES is under discussion for this year," Luciano Coutinho told reporters.

He said the objective was to raise investment this year to more than 20 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). It fell to 19.3 percent of GDP last year from 19.5 percent in 2010.

Brazil's government promised aggressive new stimulus measures after data showed the economy expanded just 2.7 percent in 2011 as local industries struggled with soaring costs and an overvalued currency.

"We're going to do what we can to grow GDP 4 percent this year," said Coutinho. The finance ministry's official target is 4.5 percent, but economists are projecting, on average, 3.3 percent expansion.

Loan disbursements from the BNDES tumbled 17 percent last year, the first annual decline since 2008, reflecting the abrupt domestic slowdown and growing uncertainty about the impact of the European debt crisis. Coutinho said disbursements could grow this year if investment picks up.

He also said the government was reworking plans to create a market for local bonds to fund infrastructure projects.

"The government is favorably inclined toward suggestions from the private sector," Coutinho said.

Representatives from the banking and infrastructure sectors, law firms and the BNDES have told government officials that tax and legal obstacles could trip up the project, Reuters reported on Thursday.