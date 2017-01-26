SAO PAULO Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy
body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines
offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed
at reducing interest rates for consumers.
The National Monetary Council, known as CMN, said consumers
could only use for one month the high cost revolving credit
lines that automatically finance consumers who do not pay their
monthly bills in full. In new rules that banks must adopt by
April 3, the balance must be financed in installments with lower
rates, the council decided.
(Reporting by Cesar Raizen; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing
by Chris Reese)