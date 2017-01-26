SAO PAULO Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed at reducing interest rates for consumers.

The National Monetary Council, known as CMN, said consumers could only use for one month the high cost revolving credit lines that automatically finance consumers who do not pay their monthly bills in full. In new rules that banks must adopt by April 3, the balance must be financed in installments with lower rates, the council decided.

