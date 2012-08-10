BRIEF-Lung Therapeutics raises $14.3 million series B financing
SAO PAULO Aug 10 Loan delinquencies in Brazil's credit market will fall in the second half of the year after surging to near record highs, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Friday.
Araujo, who was speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, added that the recent rise in loan defaults has not put Brazil's "solid" financial system into risk.
* Princeton growth ventures says it has obtained backing of up to $300 million from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus