SAO PAULO Brazilian borrowers are sobering up after a three-year spending spree, easing fears of a credit-fueled bubble but also turning off an engine just as Latin America's largest economy badly needs a boost.

Brazilians are increasingly refinancing overdraft and other costly loans as stubbornly high inflation drives up debt-servicing costs, central bank data showed last week. Policymakers expect loan defaults to start falling early next year after hitting a two-year high in November.

Just a few months ago, a rapid surge in lending was stoking concerns that Brazil's decade-old economic boom could be derailed by a U.S.-style credit meltdown. The price of Brazilian bank stocks dropped 20 percent this year, partly on worries that borrowers were taking on too much debt, too quickly.

Those fears now look overblown as consumers shift into deleveraging mode and Brazil's economy - which not so long ago appeared to be overheating - cools dramatically.

Some analysts say the deleveraging, a synonym for debt reduction, is good news long-term for the economy.

"The balance of risks has become more favorable, helping to put any bubble or asset quality fears to rest," said Roseli Machado, who oversees about 5.2 billion reais in assets for Fator Administradora de Recursos in São Paulo.

The deleveraging, however, is leading to concerns that after screeching to an abrupt halt in the third quarter, the economy may have difficulty regaining momentum next year and could even slip into a recession if there is an external shock, possible from weakness in China or Europe.

The trend poses a policy dilemma for President Dilma Rousseff, who used her nationally televised Christmas address to urge Brazilians to keep spending to rekindle the economy. At the same time, Brazilian officials are well aware that debt reduction is key to paving the way for sustained growth.

Indeed, a more conservative approach to borrowing among consumers could prevent the Rousseff administration from having to take painful policy decisions if the economy shows signs of overheating again. Some economists say Rousseff could kick-start growth more effectively by allowing borrowing to cool and instead taking measures to boost manufacturing and investment.

As Brazilian households become less indebted, their spending may still grow but at a slower and much healthier pace than in 2009, when a series of tax and interest-rate cuts fanned a credit-fueled spending frenzy. Consumer debt, which in November rose at a 15 percent annual pace, had grown at double that rate at the start of 2011.

"This is a very positive development and supports the case for a few months on the same direction," said Alexandre Gartner, head of equity research at HSBC Securities in São Paulo.

Instead of spending year-end bonuses on home appliances and travel packages, more Brazilians are repaying debt, according to local credit research company Serasa Experian. That's a wise move in a country where borrowing costs remain among the world's highest, despite a recent string of interest rate cuts.

The sum of overdraft and credit card loans, which carry annual rates of up to 200 percent, fell in November for the first time in four months, to 57.24 billion reais. Moderate growth in standard consumer loans indicates that borrowers are migrating toward cheaper forms of credit.

Brazil's economic slowdown "is hitting high-rate consumer loans that had been growing fast," Jason Mollin, an analyst with Goldman Sachs Group, wrote in a research note.

To be sure, credit is still a relatively small part of Brazil's economy. Outstanding loans are expected to reach 50 percent of gross domestic product in early 2012, a far cry from 100 percent of GDP in the United States. In nearby Chile, the ratio is close to 70 percent.

Brazilians appear to be convinced that two years of record job growth and above-inflation pay raises might be coming to an end, according to Serasa Experian. Prudence is slowly becoming the name of the game.

Debt-servicing hit a record 22.2 percent of household income in September, according to Brazil's central bank. That compares with about 120 percent in the United States and 60 percent in Chile, the Latin American country where citizens most use financial services.

Serasa Experian economists recommend that consumers scale back borrowing in the coming months, citing the likelihood that pay raises will be less in 2012 than they were this year.

"We foresee a more moderate growth in credit, that should help the system keep asset quality healthy," Roberto Egydio Setubal, chief executive officer of Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), told investors late last month.

WINNERS VS LOSERS

The credit cooldown may come as a relief for lenders like Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank. With default rates stabilizing and heading lower, banks should be able to trim provisions for bad loans and boost profits next year, a welcome change after disappointing bottom-line performance in 2011.

While banks are the short-term winners of this deleveraging trend, retailers are feeling the pinch.

Andrea Teixeira, a retail analyst with JPMorgan Securities in São Paulo, expects weak year-end sales trends in Brazil. Citing recent talks with industry players, she said sales growth projections could suffer as a result of deleveraging, as well as persistently high inflation and eroding consumer confidence.

The São Paulo state's Retail Federation recently trimmed its estimate for year-on-year sales growth in December to 2 percent from 5 percent, which would be the lowest reading for holiday season sales in Brazil's richest state since 2008.

Clothing retailer Lojas Marisa (AMAR3.SA) and Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR4.SA), Brazil's biggest diversified retail group, also warned investors of single-digit growth in same-store sales this quarter.

If the sluggish consumption trend continues, analysts could be reducing earnings estimates for retailers, HSBC's Gartner said. That would be an abrupt change in fortunes for a sector that has benefited tremendously from Brazil's consumption boom.

