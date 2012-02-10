* Measure extends term in which banks can buy loan books

* Move aims to ease impact of market turmoil

SAO PAULO Feb 10 Brazil's central bank on Friday stretched out terms allowing large commercial banks to buy the loan portfolios of their smaller rivals in a move aimed at helping ease the impact of recent market turmoil on the domestic financial system.

Under the measure, large commercial lenders will be allowed to consider the purchase of the so-called credit portfolios of their smaller competitors by Aug. 24. Previously, the deadline in which commercial banks would be exempted from paying reserve requirements on those purchases was on Feb. 24.

The central bank is encouraging such transactions as a way to unclog liquidity in some parts of the financial system, after a partial shutdown of global credit markets at the height of Europe's debt crisis left small-and-mid-sized banks in Brazil facing a dearth of cash.

At the same time, the bigger lenders, which have the ability to raise money from much more diverse sources than small banks, ended up flush with cash during such crises.

Analysts expect this and other similar measures by the central bank could encourage takeovers of or mergers among smaller banks. Over the past year, concern over imbalances of liquidity among Brazilian banks have sparked concern over the ability of small lenders to stay in business on their own.