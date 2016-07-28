BRASILIA Brazil's National Monetary Council, known as CMN, said on Thursday it changed regulation to raise the limits of financing to infrastructure projects linked to the Olympics and Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

In a statement, the CMN, the country's highest economic policy body, said it authorized up to 5.4 billion reais in credit for projects related to the Olympics through the state development bank BNDES. The statement did not say what the previous limit was.

($1 = 3.2823 Brazilian reais)

