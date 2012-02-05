* Strike causes murder rate to spike in Salvador-reports
* Brazil govt dispatches army to patrol streets
* Crime wave comes ahead of Carnaval tourist influx
SAO PAULO, Feb 5 A police strike in the
northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia sparked a wave of murders
and other violence in World Cup host-city Salvador, local media
reported, just two weeks ahead of Carnaval celebrations that are
expected to attract visitors from around the world.
At least 80 homicides have been registered in the Salvador
area since a statewide police strike began on Tuesday, a 129
percent increase from the previous week, local media said.
Brazil's government responded on Friday by dispatching the
army to patrol streets, particularly tourist areas, after about
one-third of the state's police officers went on strike
demanding better pay, the reports said.
Assaults and lootings of stores also reportedly increased
and more than 200 cars have been reported stolen since the
strike began.
The violence comes as Salvador, Brazil's third-largest city,
prepares to host hundreds of thousands of tourists, both for
Carnaval celebrations beginning Feb. 18 and for soccer's World
Cup in 2014.
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Bill Trott)