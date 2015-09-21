By Paulo Prada
| RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 21
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 21 Residents and public
officials in Rio de Janeiro scrambled on Monday to come to terms
with a weekend of mass robberies along the city's popular
beachfront and upscale neighborhoods nearby.
The assaults, carried out by swarms of young bandits combing
beaches and crowded sidewalks, pilfering whatever they could,
come less than a year before Rio hosts the 2016 Olympics. They
coincide with a deep economic downturn that has exposed old
fault lines between rich and poor.
In neighborhoods like Copacabana, a beach district where
sun-seekers from across the economic spectrum famously converge,
the assaults prompted a backlash from residents, including
revenge attacks on buses carrying passengers back to poor
neighborhoods where some assailants are believed to live.
"After assaults, violent reaction," read a front page
headline in O Globo, the city's leading daily, beneath a photo
of two men breaking a bus window as police, one with a pistol
drawn, stand by.
In a city long known for gaping inequality, the incidents
prompted uproar over tactics and preparedness of local
authorities to stem what many fear could be an increase in crime
and social tensions as Brazil struggles with recession.
It is too early to say whether the economic downturn is
fueling a long-term worsening of crime, but in Rio there has
been an increase in frequency and intensity of arrastões, or
dragnets, as the gangs' crime sprees are known.
Human rights groups in recent weeks have criticized police
for racially profiling young minorities on their way into the
city, sometimes removing them from buses before they make it to
wealthy areas.
Meanwhile, residents complain that security forces cannot
compensate for the shortfalls in education, housing and other
public services that social scientists say alleviate crime.
"Our public policies have failed and now security is failing,
too," said Regina Chiaradia, president of a residents'
association in Botafogo, a neighborhood where gangs stormed the
beach and inland streets.
Authorities vowed to double down on tactics they say prevent
"vulnerable" youths from putting themselves in situations where
they could commit crimes. Speaking to local radio, Rio's state
security secretary dismissed criticism that bus searches amount
to profiling, saying that many of the minors police stop don't
even have money for fares home.
"It's not a question of race," said Jose Mariano Beltrame,
the secretary. "The key word for police involvement is
vulnerability."
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Andrew Hay)