By Reese Ewing
GUAXUPE, Brazil May 6 When Brazil's economy
faltered in the past, the farm sector often helped break the
fall with steady growth. But that trend may not hold up this
year under tougher credit conditions and weaker commodities
prices.
The government's decision to pare back subsidies on
agricultural loans as part of a fiscal austerity push is already
weighing on industries that support the farm sector, which
makes up a quarter of the economy.
Loan rates for big-ticket items like tractors or harvesters
under the credit line known as Finame that originates from the
BNDES national development bank have already risen sharply and
are expected to nearly double by July from earlier in 2015.
Equipment suppliers say demand for work-arounds to the
tightening credit market are on the rise, such as barter or
lottery pools known locally as "consorcios." For a sector that
has relied heavily on government-subsidized lending in recent
years, the slowdown could be painful.
"This will have a big impact," Jose Eduardo Santos Jr, head
of development at Brazil's largest coffee cooperative Cooxupe,
said at a recent agricultural fair in Guaxupe. "Everything
depends on credit in farming."
National sales of farm machinery are down 20 percent in the
first quarter of 2015, according to industry association
Anfavea.
Already reeling from the drop in global grain prices, major
farm equipment makers Case, John Deere, Massy Ferguson and
others expect sales to drop as much as 40 percent this year,
with the best case being a repeat of last year's anemic
performance, a recent survey conducted by Anfavea, cooperatives
and the Sao Paulo industry federation Fiesp showed.
"Machinery and equipment makers will be hit most (by tighter
credit) this year," said Amaryllis Romano, an economist at local
consulting group Tendencias.
Sales of farm inputs such as agrichemicals and fertilizers
are also weakening.
Local executives at Brazil's biggest fertilizer supplier,
Norway's Yara, said sales are well behind last year
and they expect barter to be more attractive than credit,
especially to grain farmers.
"CONSORCIOS"
There are no indices that track barter across the sector,
but Brazil's largest coffee cooperative Cooxupe expects farmers
to exchange more beans for fertilizer and equipment in 2015.
Gabriel Pires Gonçalves, financial director at local farm
equipment maker Jacto, said, "The signs of costlier credit are
already appearing. We see more interest in consorcios."
Consorcios came about in the 1960s here as a way for
consumers of cars, apartments or tractors to pool monthly
lay-away payments and hold a regular lottery. One of the pool's
lucky participants receives delivery early each drawing period.
"Those kinds of financing are useful but can't make up for
the more difficult credit environment," said Jose Carlos
Hausknecht, an agricultural economist at consultants MB Agro.
For now, production of the main export crops such as
soybeans, sugar and coffee are unlikely to be affected, but
farmers' profits and sales across the support industries are in
for a rough year.
Sharp credit contractions in the past, however, have led to
losses in yields and output. (link.reuters.com/qex64w)
Government officials are still hashing out the final numbers
of the annual farm budget, but higher rates are already in place
and likely to rise again in July.
The Agriculture Ministry said 66 percent of the 156 billion
reais ($52 billion) in farm credit allocated for the sector has
been tapped so far in the July-June crop year, which it
considers within expectations.
Both the broader economy and the farm sector struggled last
year, growing only 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
The country is expected to slip into recession in 2015, which
typically prompts governments to lower interest rates.
But President Dilma Rousseff has tasked her finance minister
with curbing the government's profligate ways, and credit
subsidies are on the list of cuts to balance public accounts.
CURRENCY ADVANTAGE
Agricultural exports will nevertheless benefit from recent
gains in the dollar, which is 39 percent stronger against the
real over the past year. But weakening commodities prices have
eroded most of these gains for local producers.
"Commodities prices have fallen more than expected,"
Hausknecht said. "Planted area for some crops could contract
next season."
Sugar futures prices remain near six-year lows, while
soybeans are just above five-year lows reached in late 2014.
The weaker Brazilian real raises operating costs for
producers as imported goods priced in the now stronger dollar
turn more costly in local terms. Brazil imports 70 percent of
its fertilizer and is the world's largest pesticide importer.
Fertilizer imports dropped 24 percent in the first quarter
of 2015 due principally to the rise in the dollar against the
real, the fertilizer association Anda said.
"Brazilian farmers have a 'love-hate' relationship with the
exchange rate," said Eduardo Daher, head of Brazil's
agrichemicals association. "They love more reais for their
exports but hate to pay more reais" for inputs.
($1 = 3.07 reais)
(Editing by Josephine Mason, Todd Benson and Ted Botha)