* Investors say plan treats bondholders unequally
* Bondholders, managing banks met in Miami Tuesday
* Impact of plan may affect other Brazil borrowers
* Plan needs approval of 90 percent of bondholders
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 21 Bondholders of Brazilian
consumer lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul, who stand to
lose half of their investment under a repurchase program,
questioned the plan at a creditors meeting on Tuesday, in an
indication that they will press for a sweeter offer.
Investors who attended the meeting in Miami said the
buyback, announced last week as part of efforts to save Cruzeiro
from liquidation, treats them unequally. The meeting with HSBC
Holdings and Bank of America Corp bankers
overseeing the plan left bondholders "with the feeling that we
are bearing most of the losses," said a trader present at the
meeting.
Cruzeiro do Sul was seized by Brazil's central bank on June
4 and put under the administration of privately held deposit
guarantee fund FGC the same day. Under terms of the plan the FGC
agreed to repurchase, at an average 49.3 percent discount,
$1.575 billion worth of Cruzeiro bonds maturing between
September 2012 and September 2020.
The meeting left many investors at odds over what to do,
with private banking clients who own Cruzeiro bonds more willing
to accept terms of the buyback than hedge funds with experience
in litigation. The plan requires the approval of 90 percent of
bondholders.
"I wanted a more straightforward view about the bank's
future," the Miami-based trader with a few clients who own
Cruzeiro debt said. The tender will not muster the necessary
support unless "the FGC sweetens the current offer," he said.
Despite the large discount, some bondholders of Cruzeiro's
subordinated bond due in September 2020 may agree to the buyback
to avoid seeing the bank forced into liquidation - a decision
that would wipe out any remaining value for their debt.
Subordinated debt ranks below senior debt and payroll debt if a
company enters bankruptcy or defaults.
Calls made to Cruzeiro do Sul's press office seeking comment
were not immediately answered.
One New York-based analyst, who declined to be quoted by
name because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the buyback
is the best solution for Cruzeiro do Sul, since it would help
lower the bank's debt load and boost its allure among potential
suitors. In the case of owners of the bank's subordinated debt,
"they are lucky that they are being offered to be bought out."
BEST SOLUTION?
Attendees left the meeting "very upset," a bond fund manager
present at the meeting told Reuters. He said the bankers from
HSBC and Bank of America, which were hired by FGC to carry out
the buyback, did not properly address investors' questions.
"I don't think it's a fair proposal," a third attendee said.
"The discount we are being forced to assume isn't recognizing
the benefits of a potential sale of the bank, or the tax
benefits the acquirer could reap over time."
The same person, a Miami-based bond trader, said that the
FGC's failure to improve its offer might "spark uncertainty in
the market for B-rated credit names that could see investors
shunning new issues of debt by Brazilian meatpackers, for
instance."
The attendees declined to be quoted by name because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
Cruzeiro do Sul's senior note due in January 2016
is currently trading at about 40 cents on the
U.S. dollar, down from about 60 cents when the repurchase was
announced a week ago, traders said.
The price on Cruzeiro's 8.875 percent subordinated bond due
in September 2020 fell to about 20 cents on the
dollar from 30.5 cents a week ago. When the FGC took over
Cruzeiro, the securities were trading close to 70 cents apiece.
The Cruzeiro seizure was the third in the last year and a
half, a sign that years of rapid growth have resulted in
deteriorating funding and liquidity conditions as well as a
relaxation of credit risk and accounting controls among some
mid-sized lenders.
A round of auditing at the bank detected 2.25 billion reais
($1.12 billion) in losses, of which about 1.3 billion reais came
from the flawed accounting of shares in a fund made of
loan-backed securities on its balance sheet.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)