BRASILIA, Sept 25 Brazil's Cia Siderurgica Nacional said on Friday it concluded an operation to extend the maturity on 2.2 billion reais ($553.22 million) in debt with Banco do Brasil.

The steelmaker pushed the maturity of that debt from 2016 and 2017 to 2020 and 2022, CSN, as the company is known, said in a statement. ($1 = 3.9767 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)