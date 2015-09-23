BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's Cia Siderurgica
Nacional said on Wednesday that the dollar portion of
its debt is "totally protected" against currency fluctuations,
responding to a research note that triggered a sell-off of the
company's bonds by saying the steelmaker failed to hedge its
obligations.
The Brazilian real tumbled to a record low on
Wednesday amid widening political and economic turmoil, raising
fears about the exposure of local companies to the dollar.
Renewed currency intervention by the central bank failed to
halt the plunge of the real, which again came under pressure
after Congress postponed a vote on two key presidential vetoes
to avert a surge in public spending.
CSN bonds plunged on Wednesday, a day after investment bank
Itau BBA said in a research note that the company did not hedge
its dollar-denominated debt.
Itau BBA later on Wednesday said its report about the
steelmaker was "inaccurate" and that CSN protects its exchange
exposure by keeping a large portion of its cash position in
dollars and buying derivatives.
Beyond its dollar cash position and derivatives, CNS said in
a statement that it also carries out hedge accounting.
