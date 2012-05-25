RIO DE JANEIRO May 25 Brazil's central bank sold 14,000 of 40,000 currency swaps it had offered at an auction on Friday, keeping the real about half a percentage point stronger.

The bank sold 9,000 contracts maturing on July 2 and 5,000 contracts maturing on Aug. 1, it said in a statement.

Since it resumed the sale of currency swaps a week ago, this was the first time the central bank offered swaps when the real was trading stable against the dollar.