BRIEF-Cinda Real Estate to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
RIO DE JANEIRO May 25 Brazil's central bank sold 14,000 of 40,000 currency swaps it had offered at an auction on Friday, keeping the real about half a percentage point stronger.
The bank sold 9,000 contracts maturing on July 2 and 5,000 contracts maturing on Aug. 1, it said in a statement.
Since it resumed the sale of currency swaps a week ago, this was the first time the central bank offered swaps when the real was trading stable against the dollar.
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options