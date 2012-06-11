RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 Brazil's central bank on
Monday sold 8,000 of the 20,000 currency swap contracts it
offered in an auction, but failed to stop the real from
weakening further.
The bank sold 4,000 contracts maturing on July 2 and 4,000
contracts maturing on Aug. 1, it said in a statement. That was
the smallest amount of swaps offered at an auction since
policymakers resumed this type of market intervention last
month.
The real slightly trimmed losses when the
central bank called the auction but slid 1 percent after its
results, trading at 2.0430 per U.S. dollar.