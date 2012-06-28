RIO DE JANEIRO, June 28 Brazil's central bank on Thursday sold all of the 60,000 currency swap contracts it had offered in an auction but failed to stop the real from weakening further.

The central bank sold 19,000 swap contracts maturing Aug. 1 and 41,000 contracts for Sept. 3, it said in a statement.

At 10:54 am (1354 GMT), the Brazilian real traded at 2.085 per U.S. dollar, around 0.4 percent weaker from Wednesday's close.