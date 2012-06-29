RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Brazil's central bank on Friday sold all of the 60,000 currency swap contracts it had offered in an auction, prompting the real to add to early gains.

The central bank sold 24,000 swap contracts maturing Sept. 3 and 36,000 contracts for Oct. 1, it said in a statement.

At 10:50 am (1350 GMT), the Brazilian real traded at 2.0147 per U.S. dollar, 3.0 percent stronger than Thursday's close.